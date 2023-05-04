Springing into shape

WINDHAM — It’s teamwork, friendship, sports, and support all rolled into an eight-week program that encourages people to learn to run, revisit the sport and make a journey toward good health.
The Greater Derry Track Club’s annual Couch to 5K program kicks off its new season on May 9, and is expected to draw a crowd of people to the Windham Rail Trail to learn all about stretching and jogging while embarking on a goal to participate in the track club’s Run for Freedom in Derry on July 4, a race that raises money every year to support Manchester’s Liberty House, a facilitator of healthcare, transitional housing and job training for homeless veterans.
The Couch to 5K idea began several years ago through a partnership with Parkland Medical Center in Derry, joining dozens of people in its inaugural year to learn all about warming up and the basics of running.
The track club eventually made the program its own, continuing to welcome runners of all levels every spring to take on the eight-week challenge.
The program offers many opportunities for its members to prepare for marathons and other running events.
Opening night will begin with program participants checking in and then learning about the basics.
Sessions in the weeks ahead will include more training as participants take on more distance and time, leading up to the ultimate goal this summer to participate in the Run for Freedom.
Some come to learn to run. For others it’s been years since they tied on their shoes to take to the track or road.
Track club members and Couch to 5K participants form bonds, sharing their joy of taking to the open road, gathering at each other’s homes for regular runs, and taking on challenges in marathons and other races.
The Couch to 5K program starts May 9 and continues weekly on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at the Windham Rail Trail at 6 Depot Road.
For information about the program or the Greater Derry Track Club, visit gdtc.org.
