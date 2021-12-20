Stacks opens in downtown Haverhill

HAVERHILL — The downtown recently welcomed Stacks, a new restaurant at 122 Washington St. run by owners and chefs Anthony and Paul Tomacchio. The restaurant, located in the space formerly occupied by The Lasting Room, offers a variety of appetizers, craft sandwiches, burgers and salads as well as cold brews and “over the top boozy milkshakes.”
Three Haverhill lawyers recognized
HAVERHILL — Three lawyers from the firm of Kazarosian Costello LLP in Haverhill were recently recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Attorney Marsha Kazarosian earned rankings in the practice areas of personal injury litigation – plaintiffs, civil rights law, and employment law – individuals. Walter Costello Jr. was recognized in the area of personal injury litigation – plaintiffs. Marc Moccia was selected for recognition in two practice areas: personal injury litigation – plaintiffs and family law. All three attorneys have received the best lawyers honor in years past.
Kazarosian has been practicing law for more than 30 years and in 2021 she was appointed to the inaugural Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. Costello has been practicing law for more than 40 years. Moccia has been practicing for 10 years. He is past president of the Haverhill Bar Association and currently serves on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being.
Best Lawyers publishes its attorney listings in partnership with U.S. News & World Report and other media partners. The goal of the rankings is to help those who need legal services identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them.
Newburyport Bank donates $1,000 to Exchange Club of Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Exchange Club of Haverhill in sponsorship of the second annual Hillie Hunt, the club’s fall scavenger hunt that was held Oct. 15.
The Exchange Club of Haverhill is one of more than 900 Exchange Clubs across America. Members exchange ideas and information about how to better serve the community. Exchange, organized in 1911, is a nationwide organization with a 96-year tradition of community service.
“The Exchange Club is such an active part of the community focused on many improvement initiatives,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank. “They held the first Hillie Hunt last year and it was a rousing success. “We’re extremely proud to support it.”
Haverhill Bank leadership team expands
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank has a new vice president and has promoted two longtime staffers as assistant vice presidents.
Nicole Moses of Boxford recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president and credit analyst. Sherry Temple-Pruyn of North Hampton, N.H., was promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage officer and originator. Kristina Parkhurst of Haverhill was promoted to assistant vice president and accounting manager.
Moses’ banking experience dates back nearly 30 years with increasing responsibilities at such institutions as Bank of Boston, Eastern Bank and Citizens Bank.
Temple-Pruyn began her career at Haverhill Bank in 2014 and manages the bank’s West Newbury office and also assists clients as a mortgage officer and originator.
Parkhurst began as a teller 18 years ago at Haverhill Bank. She progressed, taking on positions in Electronic Banking and Operations before joining the accounting department in 2015.