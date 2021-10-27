HAVERHILL — Positions are in flux at Haverhill High School after the resignation of an assistant principal, the removal of one coach for "unacceptable behavior," and a reorganization of the leadership team.
Junior varsity girls soccer coach Peter Morse has been released from coaching duties, however, he retains his position as a faculty member in the high school's art department.
"It has been reported that the coach referred to the team as pathetic and walked off the field," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said. "This is unacceptable behavior for a coach. Coaches are expected not only to teach athletes the rules and maneuvers of the sport, but also to model integrity, enhance team spirit, and support our athletes in being the best they can be. This situation clearly did not model the core values of our Athletics Department and as such Athletic Director Tom O’Brien took swift action."
This is the last week for the Haverhill High boys and girls soccer season.
In an unrelated change, Principal Jason Meland announced that Nicole St. Clair, who was recently shifted from her job as the grade 10 assistant principal to be in charge of projects such as MCAS administration and early college expansion, is leaving the district.
"I am writing to let you all know that, for personal reasons and in an attempt to gain more time with my family, I am stepping down from my position of Assistant Principal at Haverhill High School," St. Claire told Meland. "My last day will be Friday, Oct. 29."
Marotta said she is recruiting for the position St. Clair vacated and has posted the job.
Meland said a reorganization plan was needed to address what he said are some emerging needs in the school community and the school's administrative team.
The plan includes moving grade 11 Assistant Principal Sam Bradbury to grade 10, where he will work closely with grade 9 Assistant Principal Meg Fitzgerald.
Grade 11 and 12 students are now under the supervision of Victoria Lu, formerly assistant principal of grade 12, whose focus is to ensure students have strong pathways to graduation and success in their post-secondary lives, Meland said.
Meland said Associate Principal Christina Farese will continue to provide support to the high school's leadership team and the school community.
Additionally, Marotta said she has hired Mary Malone, the former Ayer Shirley School superintendent and a former Haverhill assistant superintendent to mentor three principals, including Meland. Marotta said it is standard that principals have mentors in their first years. She said Malone is being paid up to $15,000 for the year and is working with the entire administrative team at the high school.