LONDONDERRY — Running on three and a half hours of sleep after debating in Ohio on Tuesday, presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar energetically entered a fully-packed Londonderry Senior Center Wednesday night waving and shaking hands with voters as she made her way to the stage. The Minnesota Senator was greeted with a standing ovation and voters chanting “Amy.”
Klobuchar kicked off her 30-hour tour to visit every New Hampshire county Wednesday, making it to Londonderry in the evening.
While talking about issues that ranged from local impacts of an infrastructure package to foreign policy, Klobuchar spoke highly of her relationship with the Granite State.
“I haven’t been to Mack’s Apples yet, but do eat Stonyfield yogurt,” she said, adding that her law professor husband loves visiting the state that is so keenly aware of the nation’s laws.
Focusing on local issues like infrastructure, the opioid crisis and education funding, Klobuchar spoke about a variety of issues connecting them back to her experiences in the Granite State.
“She won the counties (last year in Minnesota during her Senate run) that Trump won, and that seems to be very important this time,” Lefty Keans, of Derry, said. “And I think it’s impressive that she knows the local issues.”
Multiple times Wednesday night, Klobuchar talked about how her infrastructure project could bring a commuter rail to southern New Hampshire.
That need was hammered in as residents like Bill Franklin of Londonderry said, “We keep building more roads but traffic keeps getting worse.”
Klobuchar said that green commuter options would be a priority, especially those that could alleviate traffic.
Paul Skudlarek, who works with the Londonderry Democratic party and introduced Klobuchar, said that he was impressed with her awareness of the issues.
“There’s very little infrastructure talk right now, and this (politicians like her) talking about it is important to getting it done locally,” Skudlarek said. “She’s a pragmatic voice looking for connections across the aisle while being tough on Trump and looking at the issues that are important like the Supreme Court, climate change and foreign affairs.”
Klobuchar made her pitch as a Democrat who could bring Democrats out to vote, saying that not only is the presidency on the line, but that Democrats need to seize control of the Senate to make the changes she sees as necessary.
She did promote her First 100 Day plan that lays out over 100 executive actions she would do: Day one she would get back into the Paris climate agreement, she said. Day two she would reinstate the clean power rules that were made under former President Barack Obama.
She would also work to get the United State’s foreign policy back on track with diplomacy, beginning with rebuilding the State Department and reinstating foreign aid. As a leader, she would make decisions with the safety of the country and the world as her priorities, she said.
“When you have a disagreement in policy, you don’t put it on the soldiers,” she said, urging how she would use diplomacy.
And she would want to help citizens in the United States rebuild connections at home as well.
“That idea that we all look out for each other, and I’m running because what I see in this president is someone that destroys that framework every single day with every mean tweet,” Klobuchar said. “And I know we are a better country than that.”