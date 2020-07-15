BOSTON — All eyes are on Washington, D.C., as the state's budget writers anxiously await passage of a federal relief package to help plug deepening revenue shortfalls.
The fiscal year began July 1, but lawmakers have yet to unveil a spending package for the new fiscal year as the state braces for a massive drop in revenues from the economic fallout of the coronavirus. The state is running on a $5.25 billion interim budget, but that money is expected to be gone by the end of the month.
Longtime Beacon Hill observers say they don't expect lawmakers to move ahead with a final spending package until they know if federal relief is coming.
"Everyone is waiting to find out how much money the feds will spend to bail us out," said David Tuerck, president of the Beacon Hill Institute. "The Legislature is under a lot pressure to raise taxes but they're terrified of doing that. They're also not going to cut much out of the budget, which is also a political third rail."
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation's latest budget forecast projects a $6 billion decrease in tax revenues in the next fiscal year as the virus continues to chip away at the state's economy. The projected shortfall is 19.3% below the benchmark set by the state in January, according to the group.
Andrew Bagley, the tax foundation's vice president of policy and research, said he expects the state to keep operating on interim budgets until policymakers get more details of any federal relief package. He said it's not clear whether tax increases or deep cuts will be required.
"It's an impossible task until you know whether you're going to get relief from the feds, how much you're going to get, and how flexible the funds will be," he said.
Besides federal aid, the state's budget writers are also waiting to see the latest tax revenue collections, which could see an uptick from people who waited until the July 15 to file their 2019 personal income taxes. The April 15 filing deadline was extended by 90 days amid the outbreak.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $44.6 billion preliminary budget in January that proposed a boost in local aid funding for cities and towns by $31.6 million, to $1.16 billion, and increased Chapter 70 funding for local schools by $303.5 million, to nearly $5.5 billion.
Baker also pledged more funds for workforce development, opioid treatment and prevention as well as much-needed transportation upgrades.
Uncertainty over the budget has created fiscal problems for a host of entities that depend on state funding, from nonprofits to health care providers.
Meanwhile, cities and towns struggling to put together budgets for next fiscal year wonder if there will be deep cuts to local aid and school funding.
Whether there will be a federal bailout for state and local governments remains unclear.
In Washington, a federal relief package is tied up in the Senate amid disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over details of a new coronavirus bill.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a sweeping relief package in May that included $875 billion for states, cities and towns to bolster their budgets. But the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up the legislation.
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said federal relief is "crucial" to preventing a fiscal crisis in the state and local governments.
"This needs to be a priority," she said. "So that we're not laying off teachers and first-responders at a time when they are planning for the school year and still combating this virus."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.