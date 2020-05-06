DERRY — State officials eyeing a COVID-19 outbreak at a Derry nursing home have provided tallies of the sick and dead that substantially differ from information being presented by the facility.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there are 130 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among residents and employees at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center.
The department released data Tuesday showing 92 cases of the coronavirus among residents, plus 38 staff cases. Five of the resident cases were fatal, according to the state.
However, a Pleasant Valley spokesperson wrote in a statement Tuesday, “At this time, we can confirm that 87 residents at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19.”
"Sadly, there have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19," the statement continues. "Twenty-one staff members have tested positive for COVID-19."
Pleasant Valley is licensed to house 112 people and employs 80 people.
Multiple attempts by The Eagle-Tribune to find out how many residents currently live at the facility were ignored.
The spokesperson also failed to provide the newspaper information about when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed.
The numbers of residents and staff hospitalized with the sickness remains unanswered, as well.
Neither the state nor Pleasant Valley Nursing Center staff explained the discrepancies when asked Wednesday.
The next highest COVID-19 count at a senior facility, according to the state, is at Hanover Hill in Manchester, where 68 residents and 52 staff were confirmed with the virus.
Serious cases have also been discovered at Aurora Assisted Living in Derry. The state found 62 residents there with COVID-19 and 21 employees.