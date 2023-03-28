LAWRENCE — City leaders are going after both state and federal funding to repair the city’s infrastructure, which includes aging bridges.
Mayor Brian DePena, Jorge Jaime, the city’s public works director, city councilors and members of the state house delegation met with U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Westford) last week to review building and repair priorities and also tour Lawrence bridges.
The meeting comes about six months after state Rep. Frank Moran secured $3 million for bridge repairs in a state clean energy bill.
DePena, in prepared remarks, said bridges are “critical components of a nation’s infrastructure, making it possible to carry goods to factories, warehouses, suppliers and businesses.”
“When a bridge closes, economic activity slows and can greatly affect people’s way to life,” he said.
Trahan said millions in infrastructure funding has been delivered through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to communities in her district. She said she plans to continue to work closely with DePena and “our colleagues on Beacon Hill” to get the necessary monies for local projects.
“Strengthening our infrastructure and making our bridges safer for every family that drives across them has been a priority for me in Congress,” Trahan said.
Meanwhile, Moran said he has an upcoming meeting with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll to discuss infrastructure issues. Lawrence’s bridges will be at the top of his list.
Elected leaders at all levels need to “offset costs for the city,” Moran said.
“Ensuring that our city’s drivers and pedestrians are safe from crumbling bridges and infrastructure is of the utmost importance,” added Moran.
Bridges in need of immediate repair are the Mario Lucchesi Memorial Bridge which spans the north canal on Union Street, the Casey Bridge which is also known as the Central Bridge, the Bedul Bridge at Daisy and Spruce streets and the Majowicz Bridge, the Short Street bridge over the Spicket River, Moran said.
Moran said previously he filed the amendment in the clean energy bill after hearing from residents and officials “who voiced their concerns regarding the safety of these bridges and the current state of the city’s antiquated transportation infrastructure.”
City Council President Marc Laplante is among those also concerned about the bridges. When Moran asked him what infrastructure repairs were needed in Lawrence, Laplante said he told them of Lawrence’s “bridges that were in disrepair and if they did not receive the needed maintenance would become unstable.”
State Reps. Estela Reyes (D-Lawrence), state Rep. Francisco Paulino (D-Lawrence), state Sen. Pavel Payano (D-Lawrence), Laplante and Councilor Anna Levy also met with Trahan last week.
