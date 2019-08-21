SANDOWN — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued an advisory Wednesday for a cyanobacteria bloom at in Showell Pond in Sandown.
The bloom appeared as blue-green clouds in the water, accumulating along the shorelines and coves, according to a statement from the DES.
The statement warned that even where the water looks clear, the blue-green algae may still be present.
Samples collected Wednesday exceeded the state threshold for cyanobacteria, according to the DES.
Surface blooms can rapidly change and accumulate in various locations around a waterbody. The DES advises the public to avoid contact with the water.
The DES monitors public beaches and public waters for cyanobacteria.
Once an advisory has been issued, the DES returns to affected waterbodies weekly to see if the bloom has subsided.
Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water, according to the DES.
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death. Toxins can cause a variety of health effects that range in severity, according to the DES.
Effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Other effects may include liver and central nervous system damage.
Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
The public is encouraged to report a cyanobacteria bloom to the DES by calling 603-848-8094. For more information, visit the DES website at des.nh.gov.