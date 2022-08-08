METHUEN -- Outgoing state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell was able to secure $1.45 million for Methuen as time ran out on the 2021-2022 legislative session.
Within that figure, $1.2 million will be used to install a half-mile of sidewalks along Tyler Street from Rt. 113 to Westwind Drive.
“Installing sidewalks on Tyler Street has been a constant request of residents in the area,” Campbell said.
West District Councilor Allison Saffie said she is “thankful and ecstatic” about funding for this project.
“Over the last few years, we have received several concerns about this area in regard to safety and with the help of the Department of Public Works and Police Department, we have been able to work on solutions to make the area safer for everyone, especially the children,” she said.
Another $200,000 will be used for safety improvements and a feasibility study for better access to the 24-acre Greycourt State Park.
“Greycourt State Park is a treasure nestled among some of the most beautiful and historic lands of Methuen, behind our City Hall and adjacent to the historic Searles Estate,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “Any opportunity to enhance its value and utility for our citizens is appreciated.”
In addition, Campbell secured $50,000 to expand the mental health services in the Methuen Public Schools, which has already become a model for other districts.
