BOSTON {span}—{/span} The state is distributing nearly $12 million in grants to several communities to help them pay for removal of two dozen dams as part of a broader effort to improve water hydrology and the local ecosystem.
Grants from the state Department of Fish and Game were awarded through a new program to strengthen local preparedness for large storms, improve climate-ready infrastructure, and protect fish, wildlife, and river and wetland habitats.
Money for the grants comes from a $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year, which is backed with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Newbury is getting $450,000 for the design, permitting, and implementation phases of the Parker River Restoration Project, which calls for removing the Larkin Road Dam and other structures on the Parker River, which officials say will restore the river’s ecology and create a fish passage.
In Middleton, a $370,000 state grant will help pay for the removal of the South Middleton Dam, which state officials say is in “poor condition” and could pose a “significant” safety hazard. The project will eliminate that hazard, improve water quality and open up 57 miles of river habitat for fish and other aquatic species.
Billerica will get $385,000 for the design, planning and permitting for the Concord River Restoration Project, which calls for removing the Talbot Mills Dam. DEP officials say the project will remove aging infrastructure, “eliminate ongoing maintenance and repair obligations, reduce upstream flood hazards, restore passage for migratory fish species and improve overall water quality.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said the state funding will help spur “ongoing efforts to support the restoration of our rivers and waterways in order to promote healthy ecosystems and climate preparedness.”
“It is imperative that we continue to improve degraded habitats to benefit wildlife and enable communities across the Commonwealth to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” Card said in a statement.
Massachusetts has more than 3,000 dams, a legacy of the industrial era when the systems were used to to provide power for textile mills in manufacturing.
Many of the barriers are state or municipally owned, but others belong to private individuals and companies. Roughly 1,400 dams are not regulated by the state. Essex County has one of the largest concentrations of dams, or about 140 across dozens of communities, according to the state Division of Ecological Restoration.
A 2019 investigation by the Associated Press identified at least 1,680 dams nationwide as “high-hazard” because of the potential for loss of life if they failed and were considered to be in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
Massachusetts had nearly 40 high hazard dams that are in poor or unsatisfactory dams, according to the AP report, one of the largest numbers among New England states.
Aside from the public safety concerns, environmental groups say the restoration projects will restore the health of crucial rivers and waterways that have been impeded by dams built decades ago.
A bipartisan proposal being considered by Congress would provide about $26 billion for repairs and removal of more than 90,000 dams nationwide to improve water quality and increase hydropower generation capacity.
It also proposes a 30% tax credit to help states and local governments offset the costs of removing old dams and make safety and environmental upgrades on hydropower dams.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
