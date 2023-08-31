HAVERHILL — As the city continues to focus on protecting East Meadow River — a major source of the city’s drinking water — it plans to use a $87,000 state ecological restoration grant to develop plans to replace a 1932 culvert on Brandy Brow Road that is at risk of collapsing and obstructing the flow of water.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the culvert is critically deteriorated and unstable and has been closed to vehicle traffic for 20 years due to a high risk of collapse, although pedestrians are allowed to cross it. A new culvert would not carry vehicle traffic, but instead it would have a new multi-use pedestrian path.
The mayor said the state funding will pay for design and permitting work and will allow the city to apply for up to $400,000 next year to build the new installation as well as make trail and recreation access improvements in the Brandy Brow area. Various designs are being considered for a replacement culvert, officials said.
Over the past several years the city has been actively acquiring private land bording East Meadow River to prevent housing developments that could threaten the health of the river, which flows into Millvale Reservoir and provides the city with the majority — about 65% — of its drinking water.
Water from Millvale is pumped into Kenoza Lake, where the city’s water treatment plant is located. The treated water is then sent into the city’s drinking water distribution system.
City officials said some of the land the city acquired along East Meadow River over the past several years had been mismanaged by the previous owners to the point of degrading the quality of the watershed and that the city’s vision is to restore and re-naturalize these parcels.
Fiorentini thanked City Engineer John Pettis and his department for landing the grant.
The mayor said the project will accomplish several goals: protect the vibrant aquatic life that inhabits Neal Pond and East Meadow River while preventing a collapsed culvert and subsequent emergency channel clearing; protect East Meadow River watershed and the city’s drinking water supply from the risk of the culvert collapse and channel obstruction, and it will convert the closed portion of Brandy Brow Road into a vibrant multi-purpose pathway that accommodates recreational activities (passive walking/biking) and access to spaces along the path now used for agricultural activities (both existing and planned future usage).
Additionally, the city plans to evaluate the hydraulic opening to determine the feasibility of improving the channel to accommodate future storm flows and the expected and continuing upstream flows of beaver dam debris.
According to a city study, the East Meadow River flow originates from Neal Pond, which is immediately adjacent to the north culvert fascia. The main body of Neal Pond drains through a beaver dam to a natural lagoon before reaching the culvert. Water passing through the culvert flows downstream approximately 3.5 miles before directly discharging into the Millvale Reservoir.
Ecological restoration project grants that were recently announced by the office of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will go to strengthening community preparedness for large storms, improving climate-ready infrastructure, restoring flood storage capacities and protecting fisheries, wildlife and river habitat.
“With extreme weather becoming more frequent, projects like these are a climate-smart investment to help cities and towns adapt to climate change,” said Healey. “It is important that we upgrade culverts and small bridges to prevent flooding and reduce public safety risks. We are proud to announce these awards that will support our communities and ecosystems for generations to come.”
Both Merrimack River Watershed Council and the city of Haverhill received money from the Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grant Program. Culverts are structures that channel water past obstacles and can also direct water to an underground waterway.
“Undersized culverts are one of the biggest stressors on Massachusetts stream ecosystems,” said Rebecca Tepper, energy and environmental affairs secretary. “Ecological restoration serves our communities and the environment by increasing climate resilience, improving habitat for wildlife, building outdoor recreational opportunities, and creating jobs.”
The funding comes days after the area faced its second extreme flooding on the morning of Friday, Aug. 18. Friday’s impact, according to the report, was life threatening around creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Following the first flooding, on Aug. 8, Haverhill declared a state of emergency as 22 adults and children living in a multi-family home at 5 Ford St. were evacuated after a massive sinkhole formed from the torrential rain.
Staff reporter Monica Sager contributed to this report
