BOSTON — State leaders are pushing plans to make community college free for some students to help fill vacant seats in the schools and expand the workforce.
Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat who was sworn into office on Thursday, touted her proposal to fund community college for state residents who are 25 years old and up and have not yet earned a college degree.
"What we’re talking about is an investment — and it’s the most precious kind because it’s an investment in our people," Healey said in her inaugural speech.
Healey initially floated to proposal as a gubernatorial candidate. Modeled on similar initiatives in Michigan and Tennessee, the proposed MassReconnect program would allow students to pursue high-quality certificates or degrees depending on which will better serve their career goals, Healey said.
Earlier this week, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, floated a similar proposal after she was elected to another term as the chamber's leader.
Spilka recalled the impact that college college had on her life, but said that opportunity is fading away for many low-income students amid rising tuition costs.
"Public higher education was, quite simply, a life-changing opportunity for me — one that I want to ensure every young person in Massachusetts has, no matter who they are or where they grew up," she said. "But continually risings costs mean that this vital opportunity is out of reach for far too many students."
Healey and Spilka haven't yet released details of their plans, including how much it would cost and how the tuition payments would be covered by the state.
Roughly 1.8 million adults over 25 in Massachusetts completed high school but didn’t complete a degree or certificate program, nearly 40% of adults in that age category, according to U.S. Census data.
Healey says students of color enroll in public higher education at "significantly lower rates" than their white peers and carry a higher percentage of unmet needs for direct costs. Those who do enroll, generally graduate at lower rates, she said.
Offering free tuition also would likely boost enrollment in many public colleges, which have seen a precipitous decline in new students in recent years.
Massachusetts community colleges collectively lost nearly 13,000 students working toward degrees between fall 2019 and 2022, according to figures from the state.
Other states have also been looking at making public colleges free or discounted in recent years in response to drop a drop in enrollment and other concerns.
In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills pushed through a plan last year offering free community college to high school students graduated during the height of the pandemic.
The Maine Legislature allocated $20 million for the plan, which is expected to supplement or fully pay college tuition and other fees for about 8,000 students.
Maine Community College System said enrollment in the state's seven community college campuses rose 12% in the fall semester over the previous year. The system cited the free college plan for the rise new students.
"These students will enter Maine’s workforce with a good-paying and in-demand job that will not only help address our state’s workforce challenge, but also put them on a path to a meaningful career so they can live and raise a family here in Maine," Mills said recently.
Recent polls have shown a majority of Americans support offering free community college for low-income students as a means of upward mobility.
At least 63% are in favor of making all public college free and 36% are opposed, according to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.
Critics say providing free college is financially unsustainable and unfair to those who took on student debt to get a higher education degree.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
