As state officials announced the expected full-time return of high school students to classrooms, many schools across the Merrimack Valley were already preparing to bring kids back to class.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday that public high schools in Massachusetts should resume full-time, in-person learning by May 17.
“We believe it’s critical to get all of our kids back with their teachers and their peers to learn and socialize and to have a chance in this very long and difficult year to be a kid,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Haverhill brought back seniors on April 12 and other students came back April 26. Methuen also went with a staggered approach to bring all students back by April 26 as well. North Andover students are set to return on April 29. High school students will return to classrooms in Lawrence by May 4.
In Andover, school officials are still working on a plan to bring all students back.
Because of distancing limitations imposed by the pandemic, Andover High School students this year have been attending class in-person two days a week and going remotely the other three days, much like other districts did. When attending in person, students have been with a specific cohort of their peers to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Most Andover High School classrooms can only accommodate 15 desks when they're spaced 3-feet apart, as per recommendation from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. District administrators have previously said many classes have 20 to 25 students, and that accommodating them all is a concern, but Superintendent Claudia Bach and Principal Caitlin Brown said in a joint statement the district would not seek a waiver from the state to delay bringing all their students back.
"Today’s announcement requiring in-person learning for Massachusetts high schools was not a surprise. There are no current plans to apply for a waiver," the statement read.
It remains unclear how the students will be accommodated. Andover district officials did not respond to further questions.
"District administrators, staff and teachers have been working hard for many months to find a way to fully return students to in-person learning, including at Andover High School," Bach and Brown wrote in their statement. "The work is ongoing, and we appreciate the intense focus on finding the best solution for our high school students."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.