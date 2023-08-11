HAVERHILL — The city has declared a state of emergency as 22 adults and children living in a multi-family home at 5 Ford St., in the Mt. Washington neighborhood were evacuated Friday morning after a massive sinkhole caused by Tuesday's torrential rain during rain on Friday.
City officials, including building and fire inspectors determined the hole was getting too close to the five-unit building, and that for the safety of its residents they were told to pack their essentials and leave.
Later in the morning, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini declared a state of emergency, saying flooding this week delivered more than $1 million in damage to the city’s sewer system and, as yet, undetermined amount of damage to businesses and homes. Haverhill officials were slated to meet with state officials, including Gov. Maura Healey Friday afternoon, in North Andover.
Haverhill officials also said the sinkhole will be filled by Tuesday or Wednesday and that the city was paying for needed accommodates for those displaced without friends and family to stay with.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said various city departments worked in unison to find temporary housing at the Hampton Inn near Westgate Plaza for some, while others decided to stay with family at other homes.
A MEVA bus was called to Ford Street Friday morning to transport some of the residents to the Citizens Center, where they were to gather with their fellow residents who will then be taken as a group to the Hampton Inn in the afternoon.
"The rain overnight exacerbated the situation causing the hole to get bigger than it was on Thursday," O'Brien said while residents were going back and forth between their apartments carrying essentials such as a few days worth of clothing, medications, personal documents and other items.
O'Brien said the edge of sinkhole reached as close as 10 feet from the back door of the building, resulting in the decision to evacuate the building until soil conditions can be determined.
"It's been very challenging to get alternative housing for the residents who need it," he said. "Our role is to make the scene safe so the water department can do its work."
O'Brien said he did not have an estimate as to when the residents might be able to move back in.
"At this point there are no obvious structural problems with the building, however, the condition of the building could change at any moment," he said. "The focus is on the safety of the people who live here."
A 2-foot diameter brick sewer line beneath a wooded area behind the 5 Ford St. apartment building burst during Tuesday’s torrential rainstorm resulting in a sinkhole big enough to swallow two or three cars.
As a result, tons of soil along with tires, trash and other debris poured into the exposed line, clogging it up, officials said.
A manhole just downhill overflowed with the combined sewage/rainwater and soil, causing a deluge that raced downhill through the wooded area, into a small warehouse behind the Pope Corporation building, at 261 River St., and undermining a paved parking lot adjacent to the building before spewing out onto River Street.
DPW Director Robert Ward said repairs could take up to a month and could cost the city $1 million, although that number could rise once all the damages are assessed.
