State officials pledge to reduce opioid deaths

BOSTON — State leaders pledged on Thursday to work to reduce the stigma about opioid addiction and the number of overdose deaths as they marked a solemn remembrance day.
Gov. Maura Healey joined other state officials for an event on the Boston Common, where they planted more than 20,000 purple flags across from the Massachusetts State House, symbolizing the estimated number of deaths in the state from opioid overdoses over the past decade.
Healey told those who attended the gathering — many of whom were family or friends of people who have died of overdoses — that her administration would work to expand prevention and treatment options for those struggling with opioid addiction.
"I want you to know that, long after these flags are gone ... the mark of these flags will remain with each and every one of us in the work that we do up in that building," Healey said in remarks.
The event was one of many held across Massachusetts and the nation meant to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is designated to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the commemorations offer a chance "to gather, to remember lives lost and to recommit to do all we can to prevent overdoses."
"I think the hard truth is addiction and overdose represent an urgent crisis in our state," Driscoll said in remarks. "It's one of the reasons we've leaned in to ensuring we have adequate resources and opportunities to combat this crisis."
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, hosted a Facebook briefing with Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and substance abuse counselors to discuss what is being done to get more people into treatment and reduce overdose-related fatalities.
"The crisis has affected just about every single family in Massachusetts one way or another," she said. "Far too many families have an empty seat at the table today because they lost a loved one, because their addiction either went undiagnosed or untreated."
Trahan said while the state and federal governments have devoted resources and funding to tackling the problem, more needs to be done to "de-stigmatize addiction, combat the opioid crisis and break down barriers to treatment."
President Joe Biden issued a statement touting his administration's plans to spend more than $450 million in new funding aimed at preventing overdose deaths. The money will be devoted to prevention, treatment and recovery support services and to crack down on illicit drug trafficking, the White House said.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to building on this progress and doubling down on all efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths, save lives, and make our communities safer," the administration said in the statement.
Biden has faced criticism from House Republicans for not doing enough to stem the flow of fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid blamed for most overdose deaths — coming into the country across the U.S. Mexico border.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the strictest opioid prescribing laws in the nation, including a cap on new prescriptions in a seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an addictive opioid.
The state is also slated to get hundreds of millions of dollars from multi-state settlements with opioid makers and distributors, including $110 million from a $6 billion deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.
Under state law, about 60% of those funds will be deposited in the state’s opioid recovery fund, while the remainder will be distributed to cities and towns.
Despite those efforts, the latest data shows opioid-related overdose deaths continuing to rise.
Opioid-related overdoses killed 2,357 people in Massachusetts last year, setting a new record high fatality rate of 33.5 per 100,000 people -- an increase of 2.5% from the previous year -- according to the state Department of Public Health.
Opioid overdose-related deaths among non-Hispanic blacks increased by an estimated 42%, according to the agency.
Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.
At least 22,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state since 2011, according to public health data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
