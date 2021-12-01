BOSTON -- State environmental officials are considering restrictions on the use of a popular herbicide that has been linked to cancer and other serious ailments.
On Tuesday, a newly created state commission held its first hearing to investigate the potential health impacts of glyphosate, a herbicide that has been widely used since the 1970s to control weeds in crops and gardens. The herbicide is the main ingredient in commercial products such as Roundup and Rodeo weed killers.
Much of Tuesday's live-streamed hearing was organizational, with commission members discussing the scope of the panel's authority and its responsibilities. The five-member panel voted to hire a private consultant to gather more information about the use of glyphosate in the state.
"We've made some good progress today," said Martin Suuberg, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the panel's chairman. "This was an extremely important discussion as we begin this process."
The commission -- which is comprised of state environmental, agricultural and public health officials -- was created by the state Legislature earlier this year to investigate whether use of the herbicide is a threat to public health and safety or wildlife and if the state should restrict or ban its use.
Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, who proposed the creation of the commission, urged the panel to review recent litigation in other states over the health impacts of the herbicide that initially prompted him to push for the probe.
"What I'd really want to see come out of this is focusing on the public health impact of glyphosate," he told the commission.
Prompted by concerns about the prevalence of the herbicide in vegetables and processed foods, Gentile said he had his own blood tested for glyphosate. He said the tests detected levels of the herbicide at least 300% above of the amount deemed safe by the European Union for drinking water supplies.
Tanya LaScola-Miner, director of crop and pest services at the state Department of Agricultural Services, told the panel that the state has the authority to impose additional regulations on federally regulated herbicides that are sold in the state.
A handful of Massachusetts communities -- including Newburyport and Chatham -- have already taken steps to restrict the use of the product.
Two years ago, the Newburyport City Council passed a local ordinance banning its use on city parks and school athletic fields. The move was prompted, in part, by concerns raised by Newburyport resident Walt Thompson, who argued that the chemicals could hurt monarch butterflies, as well as children and pets.
So far, New York is the only state to ban use of the chemical. Last year, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation, which goes into effect in December, prohibiting use of the herbicide on state properties such as parks, campgrounds and state-run colleges and universities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hasn't classified glyphosate as a carcinogen despite pressure from environmental groups and congressional lawmakers.
Bayer, the pharmaceutical giant that owns Roundup maker Monsanto Co., has faced dozens of lawsuits over claims that its product is carcinogenic.
The companies have agreed to pay $10 billion to resolve state and federal lawsuits brought by plaintiffs who claim that the herbicide gave them cancer and other illnesses. Another $2 billion settlement announced by Bayer earlier this year seeks to settle any future lawsuits over use of its products.
In a statement issued at the time, Bayer said the settlements weren't admissions of any wrongdoing.
"Glyphosate-based herbicides are among the most thoroughly studied products of their kind, and leading health regulators around the world have repeatedly concluded that Bayer’s glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely as directed and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," a Bayer spokesperson said.
Despite those claims, Bayer announced recently that it would stop selling the current version of Roundup in retail stores beginning in 2023. The company said it would replace its main ingredient, glyphosate, with another herbicide but would continue to sell Roundup with glyphosate for agricultural uses.
The commission is required to submit a report on its findings and recommendations to the Legislature by Dec. 31, but that deadline is likely to be extended.
