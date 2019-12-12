ANDOVER — Two cars collided on the northbound side of Interstate 93 near the Dascomb Road exit a few minutes before 7 p.m. Thursday, state police said.
It was initially reported that there were injuries, but the two drivers both refused medical treatment, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police. The two vehicles involved were a 2013 Ford C-Max, driven by a 25-year-old man; and a 2014 Ford Edge, operated by a 36-year-old women.
The driver of the C-Max was issued a citation, but the charge was not known at press time, DeAngelis said.