METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell has announced she will not seek reelection to the 15th Essex District, which currently includes most of Methuen and the Bradford, Ward Hill section of Haverhill.
Her decision, coupled with redistricting, could trigger a scramble for the legislative seat she has held since 2007.
"History suggests that the significant redistricting affecting the entire Merrimack Valley will encourage many to consider running for either state representative or Senate seats," she said.
The state elections in November will greatly impact Haverhill, which starting next January will see a less confusing level of representation when the city goes from four state representatives to two.
Currently, Haverhill is represented by Lenny Mirra, Christina Minicucci, Campbell and Andy Vargas. The new district maps that were drafted by the Legislature and approved by the governor will result in two state representatives covering two districts in Haverhill. Also, the city will be represented by two state senators instead of one.
Campbell hopes the legislature will continue working on recovering from the pandemic, focusing on those most affected by COVID-19 including health care workers, small businesses, service provides, and city and town governments.
"It is important to continue aggressively seeking federal funding to support our many infrastructure needs and COVID recovery," she said.
Campbell, an Army veteran and paratrooper, served as a Methuen city councilor for six years before running to represent the 15th Essex District. She will have served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for 16 years at the conclusion of her eighth term.
“I promised that I would offer, as I did as an Army Officer, complete dedication to truth and the well being of our communities, the Commonwealth, and our nation," she said. "I am proud and grateful to have fulfilled that promise."
Her decision to leave public office at this time was a difficult one, but one she said is right for her and her family.
“As a family, we recently had conversations and I concluded that, for the present, I want a pause to spend more time with my family," she said. "They have supported me with their love, time, and talent for 20 years straight in elected office. I will remain fully engaged this year to serve my constituents in Haverhill and Methuen and the Commonwealth. Many challenges are before us.”
Campbell said her most recent accomplishment was leading a year-long legislative investigation into what she called the "tragic and preventable COVID-19-related deaths" of 77 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. She also published a report that documented a lack of leadership and accountability and deficient governing structures. The report is the authoritative source for information regarding what went wrong and why, she said.
Campbell said that she and State Sen. Michael Rush (D-West Roxbury), co-chairs of the committee that undertook the investigation, have jointly sponsored legislation outlining governing changes to "ensure a tragedy like this never happens again."
She said that when Methuen experienced two crises of confidence and finances: one over the superior officers police contract and another having overspent $3.8 million in a fiscal year, she filed legislation with the Baker administration that provides for a state loan and temporary state oversight. She said the legislation has stabilized city finances.
Campbell said she was the first public official to call for an official state investigation of the Methuen Police Department that led to an investigation by the state Inspector General’s Office and a determination that the superior officer salaries reached by contract were invalid and unenforceable, which she said allowed the city to move forward and produce a responsible budget.
In Haverhill, Campbell advocated for the construction of a new Hunking School and obtained vital earmarks for the establishment of the Cogswell ArtSpace, a community arts center in Bradford, as well as critical initial state spending for the rail trails in both Methuen and Haverhill, she said.
Campbell said she has not ruled out future public service or seeking elected office.
Campbell lives in Methuen with her husband Donald, a retired Army lieutenant colonel. They have two adult children.