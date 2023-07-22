State responds with grants from food security program {child_byline}By Monica Sager — msager@eagletribune.com{/child_byline} The recent flooding throughout the Commonwealth is expected to further amplify the impact of food insecurity on residents in Massachusetts. To address the issue, The Healey-Driscoll Administration on July 20 announced $26.3 million in grants to improve food security and resiliency across the Commonwealth. The money will fund 165 projects, including the following: Lawrence: Neighbors in Need, $110,962; Methuen: Pleasant Valley Gardens, $66,000; Boxford: Iron Ox Farm, $18,000; Salem: Roots NS: $374,250; Newburyport: Among Friends Meals Program, $41,307; Gloucester: Cape Ann Fresh Catch, $186,215: Explorer II Corporation,$79,575; Captain Dominic & Bros, $76,504; Fisherman’s Wharf, $392,025; FV Miss Trish, $100,000. J Turner Seafoods, $122,008; and, The Open Door, $333,729. “In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” said Healey. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.” The money comes from the Food Security Infrastructure Grant (FSIG) Program, created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The FSIG fund is meant to ensure farmers and other local food producers are better connected to a more resilient food system, the governor stated. This is the first time in the history of the program that the administration prioritized projects impacted by drought or extreme weather events. Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3 {child_tagline} Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3 {/child_tagline}
