BOSTON — A voter-approved law banning the sale of pork from pigs confined in gestation cages takes effect on Thursday, after years of delays and warnings that the rules will lead to price spikes and shortages of pork chops and bacon.
The regulations were approved by voters in 2016 as part of Question 3, which banned the sale of eggs, veal and pork from farm animals held in cage-confined conditions. The egg and veal requirements have already taken effect, but the provision restricting pork sales was delayed amid multiple legal challenges.
Earlier this month, a federal judge signed off on a compromise between state regulators and industry groups that allows enforcement of most pork-related regulations to begin Aug. 24. The deal will allow so-called "trans-shipments" of pork that pass through Massachusetts to continue for at least six months.
While the Bay State isn't home to any large-scale pig farms or pork producers, animal welfare groups say the changes would improve conditions for the country’s six million breeding sows, who they say spend a large portion of their pregnancies confined in metal gestation cages that prohibit their movement.
The Humane Society and other groups say cage confinement practices also make sows and their piglets more susceptible to diseases that can spread to humans.
But the pork industry has challenged the regulations, arguing they will unfairly impact farmers and producers and drive up costs for consumers.
In July, a group of Midwest pork producers sued Massachusetts in an effort to block the law from going into effect, arguing in legal documents that it will "impose costly mandates that substantially interfere with commerce" in pork producing states.
"It will impose substantial burdens on pig farmers and pork processors primarily outside of Massachusetts, ultimately having a direct impact on the price of pork for all Americans — the vast majority of whom had no say in the Act — in the interstate pork market," lawyers for the group wrote in the complaint.
"It will take years and cost at least tens of millions of dollars for pig farmers to come into compliance with the regulations," they added.
But pork producers aren't the only ones raising concerns about the impact of the new restrictions.
Stephen Clark, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, which sought unsuccessfully to block the law in court, said restaurants will still be allowed to use pork products they've already purchased when the restrictions go into effect, but prices will likely increase when those supplies run out.
"In the short-term I don't think there's going to be an impact," Clark said. "But once that supply chain gets exhausted, I think we will see a price increase, because there's only so much compliant pork that will meet the state's standards."
Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states that have set stringent animal welfare requirements on the sale of bacon, chops and other pork products.
The nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry has pushed back against the state bans, arguing they will require expensive, industry-wide changes that will lead to higher costs nationwide for pork chops, ribs and bacon.
States that have banned gestation cages import a majority of the pork sold and the laws, as written, place an unfair financial burden on pork farmers in other states, according to the pork industry.
"Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation," the National Pork Producers Council said in a statement. "NPPC will continue to fight for our nation’s pork farmers and American families against misguided regulations."
So far, none of the legal challenges have succeeded in convincing the courts to halt implementation of the laws.
In May, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold California's voter-approved Proposition 12, which requires all pork sold in the state to come from pigs whose mothers raised with at least 24 square feet of space, among other changes, rejecting a challenge by the pork industry.
"While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court's majority.
The Biden administration sided with pork producers in the legal challenge, urging justices in written filings on Proposition 12 to overturn the law, saying it has “thrown a giant wrench” into the nation’s pork market.
In Congress, Democrats have filed a proposal that would, if approved, set a nationwide ban on pig gestation crates. But House Republicans representing Midwest states have introduced a bill called the Exposing Agriculture Trade Suppression (EATS) Act to repeal state laws restricting agricultural commerce.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
