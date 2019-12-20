HAVERHILL — The state Department of Transportation has approved limited construction on Haverhill's Interstate 495 bridge replacement project to resume, one month after an accident there left one worker dead and another seriously injured.
Work resumed Dec. 16, according to MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci, after the general contractor submitted a plan detailing more stringent safety protocols. The current construction is limited to structural work on the new northbound bridge, Pennucci said.
Worker Dennis Robertson of Manchester, New Hampshire, was working alongside Carlos Leon 50 feet above the Merrimack River on Nov. 27 when both men fell from the bucket of a lift truck onto a barge below. Robertson was killed and Leon remains hospitalized.
It is not clear if mechanical or operator error was a factor, though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
