BOSTON — Concerns about the use of artificial intelligence by students to cheat on exams and plagiarize reports are fueling calls on Beacon Hill for safeguards to prevent the machine-learning technology from being abused.
There have been a series of recent incidents at local schools across Massachusetts, including Newburyport, where educators have reported at least eight instances of students handing in plagiarized work since January.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley told officials during a recent meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that he plans to “bring information” to the governing body “about the impact of technology, cellphones and other devices, and artificial intelligence on education.”
Riley didn’t say whether he is considering proposed regulations governing the use of AI in schools, or when he plans to initiate a conversation about the issue with board members.
But his comments highlight the concerns educators have about the potential abuse of websites like ChatGPT, which allow users to enter themes, prompts and guidelines into the AI system, which then produces written essays and solves complicated science and math problems.
State lawmakers are considering proposals aimed at adding guardrails around use of the new technology.
One proposal, filed by state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, would require large artificial intelligence technology companies such as the online chatbot ChatGPT to register with the state Attorney General’s office and disclose information about their algorithms.
It would also require AI companies to conduct regular risk assessments to identify potential societal harms, and set “reasonable” security measures to prevent the technology from being used to discriminate against minorities and other protected classes.
Other safeguards would require companies to get consent from users before utilizing their information and take steps to detect plagiarism with the use of digital watermarks.
Finegold and his legislative staff used ChatGPT to partially write the legislation, which if approved would be the first law in the state — if not the nation — drafted by artificial intelligence.
Massachusetts isn’t alone in the scramble to set restrictions on the emerging technology amid a host of concerns.
ChatGPT, which was created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research firm co-founded by Elon Musk, allows users to enter themes, prompts and guidelines into the AI system which comes up with a human-like response.
On its website, the company says the ChatGPT bot is a “safe and useful” AI system that interacts in a “conversational way” with users, making it possible to “answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”
Many large school districts, including Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle, have banned ChatGPT amid concerns that students will use it to cheat and do their homework.
A recent poll found that 43 percent of college students overall say they’ve had experience using AI tools like ChatGPT, and half of those acknowledge turning to those tools to work on assignments or exams
That amounts to 22 percent of all respondents, according to the BestColleges survey of 1,000 current undergraduate and graduate students, meaning one in five college students use AI to complete their schoolwork.
When asked if AI tools should be prohibited in colleges, 38 percent of respondents disagreed, and only 27 percent agreed, pollsters said.
Another recent survey of 200 teachers by Study.com, an online education resource, found that just over one in four K-12 teachers have caught at least one student cheating with ChatGPT.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
