BOSTON — State regulators are finalizing an update to the state's building codes to encourage builders to shift away from fossil fuel heating and lighting in new construction as part of broader efforts to blunt the impact of climate change.
The state Department of Energy Resources' updated stretch codes, which are required under a 2021 climate change law, will set stringent new requirements for electrifying heating and lighting systems in new construction and give cities and towns the option to adopt more aggressive green building codes.
The new rules are aimed at reducing excess greenhouse gases from new commercial and residential buildings, which account for about 27% of the state's overall emissions.
The state agency unveiled a draft of the updated codes in September and has been soliciting public comment as it prepares to finalize the regulations. Friday was the deadline to submit feedback.
Under the updated codes, which are set to go into effect in July, builders will be forced to adhere to stricter guidelines on energy efficiency for almost all new construction and alterations in municipalities that have previously adopted a stretch code set by the state’s Board of Building Regulations and Standards.
The updated code also lowers the state's maximum Home Energy Rating Scores index score for new construction to improve energy efficiency standards.
It will also require wiring be installed to allow for electric vehicle charging, with at least one space per home or 20% of spaces in new multifamily parking lots.
The agency is also finalizing details of a new specialized energy code, which would have to be adopted by cities or towns. In communities that adopt the new code, builders of residential buildings would have three options to comply: a zero-energy pathway, all-electric pathway, or a mixed-fuel pathway.
Under the specialized code, a mixed-fuel pathway would allow homes to use fossil fuels for heating, cooking or drying but they would be required to install solar power system to mitigate emissions.
New homes that are larger than 4,000 square feet in communities that adopt the standards will be required to choose either the zero-energy or all-electric pathway.
To be sure, the updated stretch codes have fueled controversy with groups on either side of the issue calling for changes to the final regulations.
Developers have raised concerns that the new building codes will drive up costs for construction of new homes, compounding a chronic shortage of housing.
Environmentalists, meanwhile, have praised the more aggressive clean energy codes but criticized the decision by state regulators to give builders a fossil fuel option for residential and commercial buildings in the specialized stretch code.
"A true net-zero code is one that requires new construction and major renovations to be energy efficient, all electric and have renewable energy available on or off site, with no fossil fuel pathway," the Massachusetts Climate Action Network said in a recent statement.
The state's stretch codes, which were originally adopted in 2009, are designed to encourage cost-effective construction that is more energy-efficient than what is built under the state’s base building energy code. Since 2010, the state has allowed communities to choose one of the two codes.
As of 2021, at least 300 cities and towns have adopted the stretch code through public meetings or local ordinances, according to state data.
Municipal leaders been prodding the state to update the codes to give them more authority to set clean energy standards for new construction in their communities.
Buildings are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, accounting for about 27% of emissions, according to the state data.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the toughest environmental regulations in the country with a goal toward reaching "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions related to 1990 levels by 2050.
A 2021 law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy as part of an effort to meet its ambitious benchmarks to reduce carbon emissions.
Baker vetoed the provision that cities and towns adopt a new stretch codes, arguing that it will hamper efforts to increase housing stock. He suggested making the codes guidance for cities and towns, rather than a mandate. But the Democratic-controlled legislature overrode his objections.
Meanwhile, some local governments are moving ahead of the state to restrict fossil-fuel burning appliances in new construction, as well.
A climate change law approved last year included a provision that allows 10 municipalities to limit or ban the use of fossil fuels in new construction.
Meanwhile, a group of Democratic lawmakers have filed proposals that would require the state to draft regulations restricting gas ranges and other appliances in new construction. One bill would allow cities and towns to ban gas powered heating systems, water heaters, stoves, dryers and other appliances.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.