HAVERHILL — The state Department of Transportation plans to close one lane of the Ward Hill Connector starting Friday for eight months so workers can make bridge repairs, officials said.
The lane being closed is the left westbound lane carrying traffic toward Interstate 495. It must be closed so state workers can begin repairing the connector bridge which passes over I-495, they said. Concrete on that bridge is crumbling, officials said.
The connector is a heavily traveled road running through the Ward Hill Industrial Park and connecting I-495 to Route 125 in Bradford.
The lane shutdown is expected to compound problems for drivers who already face heavy traffic on the connector, especially at rush hour, and due to altered traffic patterns on a nearby stretch of I-495 where a highway bridge is being rebuilt. That $103 million bridge repair project between exits 48 and 49 of I-495 continues through 2022.
A steel barrier is being installed to close the connector's left westbound lane and keep traffic away from the deteriorated section of the bridge.
Signage will be posted throughout the area to alert drivers to the lane closure, MassDOT said.