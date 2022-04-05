BOSTON -- Massachusetts is getting a windfall of money for treatment and prevention of drug addiction under multi-state settlements with pharmaceutical companies over their role in the nationwide opioid crisis.
A $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the nation's largest drug distributors -- McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc. -- that was finalized by a federal judge last month resolves claims by states and local governments that they helped fuel a wave of opioid addiction.
Massachusetts will get $525 million over the next 18 years from the deal, which will be shared with cities and towns, according to the attorney general's office.
The companies begin making payments to the states and local governments this month, which Massachusetts officials say will be used to fund treatment and prevention programs aimed at addressing the ongoing public health crisis.
"Every city and town in the state has had visited on them devastating loss and devastating crisis," Attorney General Maura Healey said at a briefing Tuesday at Boston City Hall, flanked by municipal and public health officials and people who've lost loved ones to addiction. "Drug companies flooded our neighborhoods with dangerous opioids and got rich off our residents' suffering."
The settlement, which stems from a four-year investigation, resolves more than 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments seeking to hold companies responsible for an opioid crisis that has led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.
Healey and other attorneys general accused the drug distributors of lackluster controls that allowed huge amounts of painkillers to be diverted to street sales, and companies downplayed the risk of addiction while marketing the drugs.
Several local officials attended Tuesday's briefing at Boston City Hall, including Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and spoke about the impact the money will have on local efforts to address opioid addiction.
Driscoll said Salem expects to get about $2 million from the J&J settlement over the next 18 years and said the money will help expand access to treatment and prevention and tackle the issue of opioid abuse "on all fronts" in her city.
Largest of its kind
The J&J settlement is the largest financial settlement to result from opioid litigation.
Last month, Healey and attorneys general finalized a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, requiring them to give up control of the Connecticut-based firm, contribute personal finances to the deal and provide an apology to families who lost loved ones to opioid abuse.
In exchange, the Sacklers will be shielded from any future civil lawsuits and allowed to benefit from federal bankruptcy protections.
Massachusetts will get an estimated $110 million from the Purdue settlement, while New Hampshire will get $46 million, according to Healey's office.
Healey, who was among the first to sue Purdue and the Sacklers in 2018, said a provision in the settlement requires the Sacklers to turn over documents detailing their business operations. The Sackler families have also agreed to apologize for the role their heavily additive medicine played in fueling the opioid crisis.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt recently won federal bankruptcy court approval for a $1.7 billion opioid settlement.
Numbers climbing
For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin, which led them to street-bought heroin and fentanyl once the more expensive pills ran out.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the strictest opioid prescribing laws in the nation, including a cap on new prescriptions in a seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an addictive opioid.
Data released by state health officials shows opioid prescriptions in Massachusetts have declined 40% since 2016. In 2020, providers wrote 33.3 opioid scripts for every 100 residents, according to the CDC, the lowest rate in New England.
Despite the drop in prescriptions for pain medications, opioid-related overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Nationally, opioid-related overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid often added to heroin and used to make fake pain medication, was involved in more than 60% of the deaths.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
