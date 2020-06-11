BOSTON — A new $5 million grant unveiled Thursday aims to help cities and towns improve outdoor spaces, including those used by restaurants for outdoor dining, as the state reopens the economy.
A public-private partnership between the state Department of Transportation and the Barr Foundation will offer grants from $5,000 to $300,000 to help communities improve sidewalks, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the money will help cities and towns "quickly" improve public access to local businesses and public spaces as the state takes gradual steps to reopen its coronavirus-battered economy.
"This is like the local restaurant in your downtown or Main Street that you might see opening now with outdoor dining in a parking lot or using sidewalks," she said. "These funds will be available to municipalities to help these businesses create more comfortable and exciting spaces."
Under the state's second reopening phase, which got underway Monday, restaurants and other retailers are still restricted to take-out and curbside dining.
Likewise, lingering concerns about spread of the coronavirus and social distancing rules has many communities looking to improve outdoor pedestrian areas.
"Now is the time to respond to our communities’ immediate needs in ways that make our streets and public spaces more accessible and equitable for people," said Mary Skelton Roberts, co-director of climate at the Boston-based Barr Foundation. "It works for people, supports small businesses and is good for the environment."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.