A 2006 Andover High School graduate and on-duty State Police trooper was killed Thursday night when a gasoline tanker hit her cruiser.
Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, was stopping to help a driver who had pulled off to the side of Interstate 93 in Stoneham when the tanker, driven by a Methuen resident, hit her cruiser, Massachusetts State Police Department Col. Christopher Mason said in a Friday morning press conference.
Bucci started her career as a trooper in 2020, and the Woburn resident worked for the Medford Barracks, he said. She previously worked in the security department at Encore Casino and as a personal trainer before becoming a trooper. She was a graduate of Middlesex Community College.
Bucci is remembered for her resolve to help others, which showed through her career and ultimately Thursday night as she stopped to help a woman on the side of the interstate before the crash, Mason said.
"Late last night, on a stretch of road that she protected every night during the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress," Mason said. "There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another. She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty."
After Bucci's cruiser was hit and went off the side of the road, two other drivers stopped to help and get her out and a fellow trooper gave her CPR before she was transported to the hospital, Mason said. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.
The woman, who Bucci stopped to help, was also transported to the hospital, he said.
The Methuen man who was driving the gasoline tanker for PJ Murphy Transportation was not injured, has been cooperating with police, and no charges have been filed, Mason said.
Bucci is survived by her mother and her father, two sisters, a step-sister and a step-brother, Mason said. She also is survived her fellow troopers, many who came to the hospital overnight to grieve and show their support, he added.
"We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon," Mason said. "The tremendous outpouring of support shown by troopers and local officers at the hospital is testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned within her chosen field in less than two years wearing the badge."