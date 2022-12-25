SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire State Police trooper was injured Saturday when a car driven by a Methuen woman slammed into his cruiser on an Interstate 93 off-ramp.
The cruiser was in the far left lane of the Exit 1 north offramp with its emergency blue lights activated when it was struck from behind by a Mercedes C300 sedan driven by Kylie Garcia, 21, shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to state police.
The unidentified trooper, who was inside the cruiser, was investigating an accident and received minor injuries, state police said.
The trooper was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. Garcia and her passengers were not injured.
A preliminary investigation determined that speed, road conditions and failure to negotiate the curve ramp contributed to the crash, state police said.
The accident remains under investigation and state police ask that anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.
