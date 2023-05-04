CONCORD — The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office is warning the public against an email scam targeting small business owners.
Our office has received several reports of emails from an entity offering to file annual reports for LLCs registered in NH who have missed the filing deadline. This entity charges a higher fee than the $50 our office charges for late filings.
These emails are not from the New Hampshire Secretary of State and those who receive them should report it to our office immediately at corporate@sos.nh.gov. Customers who have been charged by this entity should also report it to the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau: https://www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints/index.htm
LLCs registered in NH can still file their annual reports using the Secretary of State’s QuickStart system, https://quickstart.sos.nh.gov/online/Account/LandingPage. Filers will be charged a late fee of $50.
