BOSTON -- Regulators are weighing plans to overhaul an energy efficiency program as part of a broader proposal to reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels.
The Department of Public Utilities is finalizing the plan to update energy efficiency guidelines per a new three-year plan for Mass Save. The utility-supported programs provide incentives to reduce energy use, but until now have focused primarily on lighting efficiency.
The changes, which are backed by the state's Energy Efficiency Advisory Council, would scale up the Mass Save program to provide incentives to homeowners and businesses to install energy-efficient heating and cooling systems in hopes of reducing the use of natural gas, heating oil and other fossil fuels.
Chris Porter, National Grid's director of customer energy management, said the plan would reduce the state's greenhouse emissions by an estimated 845,000 tons by 2024, putting the Bay State on target to reach its climate-change benchmarks. He said the plan would include more than $13 billion in benefits to the state.
"We believe that the plan puts the Commonwealth on a pathway to achieving mandated reductions by 2030 and then ultimately net-zero by 2050," Porter told members of the Senate's Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change during a livestreamed hearing Monday.
Patrick Woodcock, commissioner of the state Department of Energy Resources, said the Baker administration supports the plan which calls for reaching consumers to who traditionally don’t participate in such programs.
Those include renters, low- and moderate-income households, immigrants with limited English skills and small businesses.
"We see some communities participating at levels over 50% of households, while in others it is less than 25%," Woodcock told the panel. "We need to start a targeted effort to ensure that participation levels go up."
He said the plan would include performance incentives to make sure the energy efficiency program is "distributing the benefits more equitably" across the state.
The plan would also for the first time offer incentives to homeowners to install thermal heating pump systems to help reduce overall reliance on natural gas.
To be sure, the new three-year, nearly $4 billion Mass Save plan could lead to higher surcharges on electric bills. The program is funded by a surcharge on utility bills as well as proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system aimed at reducing emissions from power plants.
The state’s review could lead to higher residential and commercial utility bills as regulators also look at efficiency surcharges applied to electric bills.
The 0.0025 cent per kilowatt-hour surcharge hasn't been increased since 1997. How much individual consumers are charged varies by utility and whether they are residential, commercial or industrial customers.
National Grid's energy efficiency program, for example, charges 1.848 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and 0.717 cents per kilowatt-hour for commercial customers, according to state energy data.
Eversource charges 1.679 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential and 0.643 cents per kilowatt-hour for commercial customers.
The fees drum up about $2 billion a year, which helps pay for home efficiency audits and other programs to reduce consumption and lower utility bills.
The proposed overhaul comes as Massachusetts slipped from its top spot as the most energy-efficient state in the nation. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy recently gave California a No. 1 ranking in its annual report, knocking the Bay State to second place after nine years at the top.
Massachusetts' No. 1 ranking had been a source of pride for the Baker administration, which has regularly boasted of its policies aimed at saving natural gas and electric consumers money.
Massachusetts requires utilities to develop energy efficiency programs every three years.
A climate change law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in March requires the state to set regular goals for the Mass Save program to help reduce emissions.
Environmental groups say the plan's new focus on electrification of home heating and cooling systems will help wean the state's energy consumers off fossil fuels.
Caitlin Peale Sloan, a senior attorney with the Massachusetts chapter of the Conservation Law Foundation, told the panel Monday that while the Mass Save program won't alone ensure that the state reaches net-zero emissions by 2050 "it is a major piece of that puzzle."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.