PELHAM — Police are investigating an overnight burglary at the Stateline Market at 24 Bridge St.
According to police, on Saturday at approximately 3:19 a.m., one person forcefully entered the store through the front door while carrying a duffel bag.
Police said the burglar stole cartons of Newport cigarettes and single packs of Marlboro cigarettes and was in the store for approximately a minute and a half.
Traffic was very light at the time, however, a few vehicles drove by the store during the burglary, police said.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to its Facebook page.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Pelham Police Department at 603-635-2411.