BOSTON — The state’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 5.2% in September, even as employers added 11,900 more jobs to a pandemic-ravaged labor market.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was up two percentage points from August’s 5% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. August’s rate was up from 4.9% in July.
That’s still a substantial decline from September 2020, when unemployment in Massachusetts was close to 10%, with many businesses still closed and hundreds of thousands of workers sidelined to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The number of unemployed workers edged up slightly to 192,000 in September, the state agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, increased slightly to 65.9% in September, according to the agency.
The state’s education and healthcare sectors we are responsible for a majority of the new hires in September, the report noted.
Labor officials point out that Massachusetts has gained nearly 160,000 jobs since December 2020, when many non-essential businesses were still closed.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits last year as hundreds of thousands of workers were laid off as a result of government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has been forced to borrow more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims during the pandemic. The borrowing has created a massive deficit in the state fund that pays unemployment benefits, which is being passed along to employers.
Meanwhile, employers are still struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch as the busy holiday season approaches.
Overall, the latest data shows the number of people seeking unemployment benefits is declining.
There were 4,553 new applications for state benefits were filed for the week ending Oct. 16 — a decline of 344 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, 52,394 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the labor market — were filed in the week ending Oct. 9. That’s a decrease of 3,226 from the previous week.
Massachusetts’ unemployment rate also remains below the national rate, which dropped to 4.8% in September, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com