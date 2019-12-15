MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dennis Ryan is a Democrat who has voted in every presidential election since the early 1970s, but he doesn't consider himself beholden to the party's nominee.
The Manchester man is among the politically active residents of the Granite State who have been squeezing into town hall meetings, watching televised debates and combing over policy statements in search of a candidate to support in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary.
He said the crowded field makes it difficult.
"I don't think it's helpful to have so many people in the race," said Ryan, 68, a retired accountant, as he waited to hear Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak at a recent event in Manchester. "It's obviously important for people's voices to be heard, I get that, but I think the party needs to whittle down the number of candidates."
Ryan said he wants someone who is strong on policy, but electability is also an issue.
Most of all, he wants a candidate who can defeat incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
"I think the Democratic Party severely underestimated where they stood in 2016, and polls were inaccurate," he said. "They need to do much better than that this time around."
With New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary still two months away, Democratic hopefuls have already visited New Hampshire hundreds of times in hopes of swaying Ryan and voters like him. They've held town hall meetings, media briefings and coffee klatches to get out their messages and win support.
New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary gives the 10th-smallest state by population outsize influence on presidential politics. Flashy national campaigns with multimillion-dollar advertising budgets turn into shoe-leather operations here.
But the crowded field — three Republicans including Trump and 15 Democrats are officially still in the running — complicates the decisions that await many voters.
It's unclear, at least to some voters, why candidates with no name recognition or traction in the polls stick around as long as they do.
"It's definitely too crowded and I really want some people to drop out," said Julianne Plourde, 21, a politically active student at Saint Anselm College who is also trying to figure out who'll she vote for in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.
"I think we'd have a better sense of what they're planning to do if there were less people running," she said.
Patrick Connelly, of Chester, is still undecided two months ahead of the primary and is also waiting for some candidates to help with his decision.
"I'm hoping the field is going to pare down soon," said Connelly, 55. "That would definitely make is easier to decide."
The top tier of candidates in the Democratic field has been more or less constant — Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden; and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Meanwhile, Democratic candidates in the lower tier, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, are struggling to win the awareness among voters they'll need to raise money and support for their fledgling campaigns, political observers say.
At least 13 Democrats, including Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Californian Sen. Kamala Harris, have dropped out in recent months only to be replaced by other contenders.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is one of the latest entrants and has been struggling to raise money and get on the ballot in early primary states.
Still, observers say New Hampshire's retail politics give lower-tier candidates a glimmer of hope that they could have a moment that gives them a bump up in the polls.
"There's always a hope for the candidates to have their brief moment in the spotlight ," said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. "This is a state where you don't need a lot of resources to campaign. It's a perfect place for somebody who is still hoping their message will catch on with voters."
A case in point, he said, is Buttigieg, a lower-tier candidate whose rise in the polls has been attributed to his campaigning in New Hampshire and Iowa.
Andy Smith, a longtime election observer who heads the University of New Hampshire’s survey center, said a large pack of candidates is common at this stage in the race. He noted that people run for president for a variety of reasons, even if they know they don't stand a chance of winning the nomination.
"Some run to boost their careers, whether that's in politics or business. Others run to make sure a specific message or issue is discussed by candidates," he said. "Why should they drop out? They're getting attention."
Smith said the crowded field means the vote could come down to a narrow margin, which is another reason for lower-tier candidates to think they might squeak by with a win.
He cited Democrat Gary Hart's stunning upset in the 1984 New Hampshire primary, when he came from behind in the polls to beat Vice President Walter Mondale, the party's front-runner.
"Some top-tier candidates are only in the high teens right now," said Smith. "So there's a lot of opportunities for a candidate to come from nothing to 15% in the last few weeks and surprise a lot of people."
