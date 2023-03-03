HAVERHILL — A lawsuit brought by Haverhill Stem against Mayor James Fiorentini and the city of Haverhill to obtain a refund of what Stem claims are unsubstantiated cannabis impact fees is scheduled for trial on Feb. 12 of next year.
During a final pretrial conference held Feb. 21 via Zoom, Newburyport Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp said that due to the complexity of the case and an anticipated large number of witnesses, the trial will likely take 25 half-day sessions and that there is no room in the court’s schedule for that until next February.
A final trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.
In the meantime, the judge asked lawyers for Stem and the city to enter motions challenging the competency of expert witnesses during a “Daubert-Lanigan” hearing on July 19 of this year. During the hearing, the judge is expected to hear from one expert witness for Stem (Dr. Marion McNabb) and one for the city (Sharon Levy. M.D.)
At that hearing, Karp is expected to decide if the expert witnesses are indeed experts in their fields and whether or not to allow them to testify at trial.
The judge indicated he could not forecast which judge would be hearing the case next year.
Pineau, who owns and operates Stem, a cannabis retail shop in downtown Haverhill and one of four cannabis shops in the city, is bringing suit against Fiorentini and the city over impact fees, which she says the city has failed to document.
“They have yet to send us one legitimate receipt for any real costs imposed upon the city caused by Stem’s operation,” Pineau said following Tuesday’s hearing. “We’re looking forward to an opportunity to present the case to the court and present all the evidence, which will reaffirm the city’s documentation is anemic and doesn’t support the imposition of impact fees.”
Stem is seeking the return of $687,510 in impact fees it has already paid to the city plus an estimated $300,000 in impact fees due to the city in May.
The city’s lawyer, Michele Randazzo, said the city disputes Stem’s frequent narrative regarding documentation to support community impact fees.
“Stem simply disagrees with the documentation produced thus far. In addition to the consulting report, the city has provided a variety of documentation to Stem in discovery in this case. Judge Lang recognized this fact in his decision denying Stem’s Motion for Summary Judgment.”
Randazzo was referring to Community Impact Fee report that was prepared by MGT Consulting on behalf of the city and which outlines nearly $700,000 in costs the city maintains are the resulting impacts from Stem’s operation in Haverhill.
Randazzo added that it will be up to the court to decide the sufficiency of the city’s documentation, where state law in effect when the parties signed the Host Community Agreement provides no detail whatsoever as to what documentation the city needs to collect a community impact fee.
“The city anticipates that a second report, due shortly, will provide further documentation, both retrospectively as well as looking at costs the city anticipates incurring in the future,” Randazzo said.
Last November, a judge ruled against Haverhill Stem, which was seeking a summary judgment in its lawsuit against Fiorentini and the city of Haverhill over community impact fees Stem pays to the city annually.
Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang handed down a decision on Nov. 28 in which he denied Stem’s request for summary judgement saying he was not provided with sufficient information at that juncture of the suit to make a decision and that the case must go to trial.
Lang noted in his decision that Stem’s expert witness, Dr. Marion McNabb, had identified a “litany of alleged shortcomings in the city’s Community Impact Fee report and that her critique may eventually carry the day.”
Lang also noted the city’s efforts to justify nearly $700,000 in assessed impact fees as reasonably related to anticipated or actual costs the city has borne as a result of Stem’s operations appear “somewhat anemic to the court.”
