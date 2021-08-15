Step Up For Colleen 5K slated for Sept. 19

ANDOVER — Pink yard signs are popping up around Andover to remind people to sign up for the annual Step Up For Colleen 5K, set for Sept. 19.
The run/walk race is set to resume its Andover route this year after everyone participated virtually last year due to the CVOID-19 pandemic. Runners can sign up individually, in teams or to run the race virtually if they cannot make the Andover event.
The annual race — which draws thousands to create a sea of pink — honors Andover native Colleen Ritzer who was murdered in 2013. Ritzer, a teacher at Danvers High School, was 24 when she died.
Proceeds from the race help Andover and Danvers students pursue teaching by funding scholarships. There are also scholarships to honor kindness and community service.
This year her family awarded $63,000 in scholarships to Andover and Danvers students in Ritzer's honor, as well as in honor of Brian Feeney, an Andover man who was active in the race planning until he unexpectedly died last year.
The first 3,000 runners to sign up receive a free T-shirt. Registration costs $30 for anyone participating in the Andover race and $25 for anyone participating virtually.
More information can be found at colleenritzer.org.