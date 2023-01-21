Stephanie Blazo’s military boots haven’t always been comfortable, but the Middleton soldier has broken new ground in them as she helped blaze a trail for women.
In 2002, she served on the front lines in Afghanistan. It was more than a decade before the U.S. Defense Department allowed women in combat.
Master Sgt. Blazo, a military police officer with 25 years of service, retired from the Massachusetts National Guard on Dec. 31.
She has been deployed to distant hot spots and those closer to home, sometimes missing her children’s birthdays and sporting events.
Over her military career, which began in 1997, she has been assigned to post-9/11 security roles at Massachusetts dams and buildings and Boston Logan International Airport.
She was deployed in 2002 to Uzbekistan as security at a military installation and then ordered to Afghanistan.
There, she accompanied infantry, assisting with searches of Afghan women and children suspected of concealing weapons and forged passports and other documents.
She was deployed to Iraq in 2009 for a prison detail in which high-ranking terrorists were captive.
She was deployed to Washington, D.C., following the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
On Nov. 11, 2022, Blazo, dressed in her operational camouflage pattern uniform topped with a patrol cap, served as master of ceremonies at a Veterans Day celebration in nearby Middleton.
Among the 75 people there on the front lawn of the Flint Public Library were several of her family members.
She thinks of Veterans Day as the one holiday reserved for her and her fellow soldiers and sailors, airmen and Marines — the 1% of the population who serve in the military.
Her husband, Javier Montanez, a retired Army first sergeant who served from 1991 to 2013, helped set up the sound system as members of the Middleton Fire Department cleared the lawn of recently fallen leaves.
Montanez was an Airborne Ranger.
What does he think of his wife’s service?
“She’s a rock star,” says Montanez, originally from Hoboken, New Jersey, speaking in fast, certain tones.
“A soldier. A mother. A veteran. A pillar of the community.”
‘Quite a soldier’
Blazo joined the military, in part, because she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps.
Bob Blazo served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968.
Fourteen of those months were with an infantry battalion near the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone — the dividing line between North and South Vietnam.
He was a machine gunner, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines.
He says his daughter has pluck.
She was a student at Salem State University, and in the Massachusetts National Guard, when 9/11 happened.
After the terror attacks on the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, she was activated, providing security at Logan Airport. Bob has a photo of her at the airport with Air Force One in the background.
She earned a Bronze Star during her Middle East deployments.
“I’m proud of her,” her father says. “She was quite a soldier.”
Michael, 8, one of Stephanie and Javier’s two children, is running around the library lawn when his grandfather calls him over to the bench where he is sitting.
“Michael, what are you going to do when you grow up?”
“I’m going to fly an Apache,” he says.
“You know what that is?”
“Yeah, it’s a helicopter.”
Michael says that he likes to hear his mom tell him about her time in the Army.
He and his brother, Matthew, 9, play football, soccer and baseball, and they box at Sonny’s Boxing and Fitness in Middleton.
Michael has his mom’s can-do attitude and recites a saying that sums up his thoughts about fortitude.
“If you can’t fly, run,” he says, beginning a variation on a Martin Luther King Jr. quote. “If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. and if you can’t crawl, then just keep on moving.”
His mom adopted a similar philosophy on deployments.
‘You had to be tough’
In 2002, when Afghan women and children hid weapons and documents on their bodies to aid the Taliban, American soldiers, males, who searched the women’s burkas were held in contempt by Afghans who objected to the practice.
The U.S. Army assigned Blazo and two other women to assist infantry soldiers in their search for enemy weapons and intelligence secreted on the bodies of women.
Blazo traveled with infantrymen in forbidding terrain.
A lot of the missions started at 3 a.m., when the troops were dropped by helicopters. They slept on the ground.
On the inside, she was scared, but on the outside, she projected toughness.
“You had to be tough and strong and not show any sign of weakness,” she says.
She was only in her early 20s but knew she needed to be resilient and push through blisters and hardship as the lone woman among 1,000 male soldiers.
The men were respectful and adapted to the major operational change, she says.
“I think they were more scared than I was,” she says.
Afghan villagers were shocked to see a woman carrying a weapon.
Blazo drove a Humvee wearing night-vision goggles at one point. These were the early Humvees without the substantial armor and no doors on the sides.
Her searches of Afghan women and children did not turn up weapons, but they did uncover secreted documents.
While she was there, stationed at a forward operating position in Khost in southeastern Afghanistan, the U.S. forces discovered what was then the largest cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers and machine guns.
Over the years, Blazo learned to be patient and to focus her energy on supporting her fellow soldiers in the field or in an administrative role.
She has seen soldiers die and remembers their sacrifice, a thought that guided her duties.
She also learned she was capable of persevering mentally and physically. Whether being thrust into her first combat situation with only two days to prepare or climbing a mountain in the pitch dark.
In retrospect, those tough challenges were high points in her 25 years of military service.
The idea of being retired has not hit her yet. Her family is glad she is retiring.
She is also proud to have helped pave the way for women in combat roles.
“I feel like I contributed to the change,” Blazo says. “We can do it. We will find a way to do it. You keep on trucking along.”
