WINDHAM — Project Blackout’s 2022 Windham Blackout Cancer Week included the 11th annual Jaguar Blackout Cancer football game held Friday, Sept. 23, against the Salem High Blue Devils.
Family friendly tailgating started before the game at 5 p.m. and continued when it was over with various local restaurants and food trucks on site offering “A Taste of Windham” for purchase.
Project Blackout is a nonprofit organization that was founded in Windham and aims to turn out the lights on pediatric cancer. Visit projectblackoutusa.org for more information.
