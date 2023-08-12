The 2nd Annual New England Summer Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Andover Center for History and Culture, was held Sunday, July 30, after being postponed on Thursday, July 27, because of the weather.
Dozens of vintage classic cars filled Andover’s Main Street, with visitors admiring hot rods, customized cars, cycles and more from 1989 and earlier.
This year’s show featured special displays and a presentation on vintage Mustangs.
