The ninth annual Good Dad Gang backpack giveaway was held on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence. More than 1,500 backpacks were given away by volunteers from the Good Dad Gang, which was founded by rapper “Termanology,’’ also known as Daniel Carrillo of Lawrence. The event is sponsored by UTEC, a Lowell-based mattress recycling company, and featured food, music and activities for children. A variety of businesses and organizations donated to the purchase of the backpacks.

