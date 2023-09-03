The ninth annual Good Dad Gang backpack giveaway was held on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence. More than 1,500 backpacks were given away by volunteers from the Good Dad Gang, which was founded by rapper “Termanology,’’ also known as Daniel Carrillo of Lawrence. The event is sponsored by UTEC, a Lowell-based mattress recycling company, and featured food, music and activities for children. A variety of businesses and organizations donated to the purchase of the backpacks.
Stepping Out with the Good Dad Gang
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Think you saw a UFO? The Pentagon wants to hear from you
- Sober house owner arrested in Methuen
- Good Samaritan helps Methuen mother in time of crisis
- Officials probe scam involving $2.7M in Lawrence money
- Methuen man killed in Salem crash mourned by family
- Boxford teen, an Essex Tech student, killed in crash early Thursday
- Lawrence officials troubled by scam $2.7M payment, lack of details
- Methuen announces first animal policy for schools
- Started from the bottom now he's starting QB: McCusker meteoric rise up Merrimack depth chart
- Sink hole repaired; residents return to their apartments
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.