The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Women in Business Conference on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Phoenician Restaurant in Haverhill. Over 70 women and several men attended to hear the featured speaker, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, and a panel of businesswomen.
