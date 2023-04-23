Catie’s Closet, which is based in Dracut and gives students access to clothing and other basic necessities that are crucial to their well-being, held its annual “A Night to Open Doors” gala on March 18, 2023 at the Andover Country Club. This is the first time in three years that the special event had been held, and it raised over $250,000 for 80,000 children living in poverty across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
