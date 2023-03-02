The Parent Teacher Organization from the Tenney Grammar School in Methuen hosted the first annual Lower School Someone Special Dance at Tenney Lower School on February 10. Students invited a special someone to the event, such as a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or mentor. Disc jockey Jason ‘’Jay D’’ Dowd provided the music and games. Concessions and pizza were sold to benefit the eighth grade class.
Stepping Out
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Haverhill woman charged with making, distributing 30K of pills containing fentanyl
- Duo charged with stealing Honda Pilot with toddler in backseat
- BOSA restaurant and BOSA BAR to open this summer
- Police identify duo charged with stealing SUV with toddler inside
- Toddler in stolen SUV dropped off unharmed at Lawrence hospital during intense police search
- Derry man convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault
- Lawrence's Canery named MVC Player of the Year: Coach Jesus Moore honored
- DA releases details on Andover murder-suicide
- MASS. DIVISION 1 BASKETBALL: Andino explodes for 21; Methuen boys take first tourney step
- Sheriff's department drops hiring age to 19 due to 'critical shortage'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.