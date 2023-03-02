The Parent Teacher Organization from the Tenney Grammar School in Methuen hosted the first annual Lower School Someone Special Dance at Tenney Lower School on February 10. Students invited a special someone to the event, such as a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or mentor. Disc jockey Jason ‘’Jay D’’ Dowd provided the music and games. Concessions and pizza were sold to benefit the eighth grade class.

