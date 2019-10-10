Stepping Stones hosts fundraiser in Newton

HAVERHILL — Stepping Stones Family Services is hosting a Fall Festival Fundraiser, Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Northern Belle Stables, 99 Amesbury Road, Newton, New Hampshire.
The Haverhill-based Stepping Stones Family Services is an all-volunteer nonprofit providing free diapers, wipes, child care items, groups, and classes to lower income families in need. Families can stop by the office once a week to pick up a week supply of diapers and wipes and utilize the office’s many other programs.
Stepping Stones Family Services founder and director Jill Tsiplakis was the recent recipient of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award from the Patriots Foundation. The grant has allowed the nonprofit to relocate to larger office space in Lawrence where they can run more programs and provide services for even more families in need.
The Fall Festival Fundraiser is a free event however donations of diapers, wipes, or monetary donations are encouraged. The event will feature pony rides, face painting, a pony kissing booth, unicorn pumpkin decorating, lawn games, raffles, snacks and more.
Attendees are asked to register for the event via the link provided at the Northern Belle Facebook page www.facebook.com/StableNorthernBelleLLC