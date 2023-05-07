A crowd numbering in the thousands turned out Sunday morning for the 10th annual Step Up for Colleen Ritzer 5K Walk/Run in Andover. The friends and family of Colleen Ritzer created this event to celebrate her life, values and commitment to helping and inspiring others. The net proceeds go to the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund Inc., which benefits charitable activities honoring her legacy, including the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established by her family to benefit graduating high school seniors from Andover and Danvers who demonstrate a passion for teaching, academic excellence and love of family, and who will pursue a degree in education.
centerpiece
Stepping up for Colleen
