A car that was stolen from Weyland Circle in North Andover two weeks ago was recovered by police in New York City on Sunday, Aug. 15.
"Recovering one in New York City, while not common, is not unheard of," said Detective Lt. Eric J. Foulds.
But Foulds said that stolen cars are usually recovered closer to home. Records show that four vehicles have been reported stolen in North Andover so far this year, two of which were almost immediately found in surrounding towns.
Four vehicles were stolen in 2020, three of which were found, one in Lexington. In 2019, 10 vehicles were stolen from North Andover, but none had been recovered at the time police made initial reports.
In almost every case, police responded to the theft by posting information about the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center Database.
"Entering a stolen motor vehicle into NCIC is the most effective way of recovering stolen vehicles," Foulds said. "This flags the vehicle as stolen if any police officer runs the registration for any reason."
One car that was recently stolen from North Andover was recovered through the OnStar security system, but the police department doesn't make recommendations about any private services, Foulds said.
"We recommend locking vehicles, parking in a garage or well lit driveway, and taking any additional precautions you may want to protect your vehicle," he said.