LONDONDERRY — Stonyfield Creamery’s plan to reduce emissions 30% by 2030 was officially recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative, making them one of the 50 businesses nationally to do so in accordance with the internationally-recognized Paris Agreement.
The plan includes building a database that will help Stonyfield farmers and others reduce their carbon emissions, too. A program, called OpenTEAM, creates an open-source database to help farmers learn about carbon in their soil.
“It enables us as a food company to incentivise farmers to be part of the solution,” said Lisa Drake, director of sustainability innovation for Stonyfield.
The program is up and running one of their educational farms, Wolfes Neck Farm in Freeport, Maine. Stonyfield is rolling the program out to its farmers over the coming years, and it will be working within a few years, Drake said.
The database will help farmers with farm management decision making, such as crop rotations and how long to keep crops in the ground, in conjunction with monitoring soil carbon levels, Drake explained. Keeping carbon in the soil instead of the atmosphere is one of the recommendations made by scientists to reduce carbon emissions globally and reduce global warming.
Learning what farm management practices impact carbon levels can also help farmers create new business opportunities in off-setting carbon emissions, she added.
Stonyfield is also looking to reduce carbon emissions through its packaging, distribution and overall waste management, Drake said.
“Any way we can eliminate waste we can help reduce emissions,” Drake explained.
For example, the company is looking into using more recycled plastics or plant-based plastics for its products, Drake said. Though there isn’t the market for recycling plant-based plastics as there is for typical petroleum-based plastics, Drake said, “despite the fact the end of life story isn’t as happy, it has an overall lower carbon impact.”
The company is looking into distribution networks to ensure trucks aren’t empty as they make their way across the country, Drake said. She explained bringing a full truck to a distribution center is a priority for the company.
The company is pairing up with other business organizations and political organizations to help get business and political change around cutting carbon emissions to reduce global warming, citing the need to keep rising temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius (34F)
“We do as much as we can to reduce emissions ourselves, but at the end of the day we need to get everyone on the same page to do the right thing,” Drake said.