METHUEN — Stop & Shop at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street, will close on July 31, 2020, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The spokesperson said in a statement "the difficult decision" not to renew the lease followed the location "not meeting financial expectations."
The grocery store will operate as normal until the end of July, according to the statement. The store has been open in that location since July 2000.
Nearby Stop & Shop locations are in Andover and North Andover.
Information was not immediately available about what is replacing the Methuen location.