ANDOVER — The children, ages 2 to 8, are gathered on the floor by the fireplace in the Amos Blanchard House at the Andover Center for History & Culture.
That noise they hear from up the far staircase is Santa Claus.
He lets his black boots fall heavily on the treads.
His clomp and the jingle from his bell-strung belt ratchet up excitement in the room.
Twenty children on the braided rug and wood floor’s wide boards cannot wait to see the Jolly One in the red suit.
They are here for the annual Santa Story Time.
Their parents are here, too. Most of them standing on the other side of the room watching the children’s delight.
Oh, and here he is, stepping into the room and jiggling his belly like a bowl full of jelly.
He laughs a good ho-ho-ho laugh and fist-bumps the children.
The mood is such that snowflakes could fall any minute outside the room’s festively decorated windows.
Santa sits in a chair at the fireplace and opens his Santa-size book with reindeer leaping from the pages.
In his Santa voice, he reads “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Santa has been making his pre-Christmas visits to Andover for years.
He said that preparation is key to carrying out his seemingly impossible task on Christmas Eve.
So each December, earlier in the month, he comes here, to 97 Main St., to test the roof, sweep the chimney and such.
It turns out that Santa has a close friend in town, Jim Redmond. He taught at West Elementary and West Middle schools from 1971 to 2005.
Redmond is an emissary for his buddy Santa, who sometimes goes by the name of Kris.
People get a bit tongue-tied in Santa’s presence, Redmond said, but, really, Santa is a rather humble fellow and easy to get along with.
Santa likes to talk to the kids, find out what it is they most want for Christmas.
Sometimes, the children cannot help but holler what is on their minds.
“I saw you before,” a child says.
“I know what a reindeer is,” another child says.
Two centuries ago, when the Blanchard children lived in these rooms, the house — like many on the street — boarded students who attended Phillips Academy.
Santa and much of the current way we celebrate Christmas would not have been part of the Blanchard household.
Famous mid-19th-century Andover resident Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of the anti-slavery book “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was one of the first residents to put up a Christmas tree, said Martha Tubinis, the history center’s director of programs.
The center’s executive director, Elaine Clements, said that the Blanchard House is full of colorful lights in December.
“My favorite moment is watching the children’s faces when they hear Santa’s jingle bells coming down the stairs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.