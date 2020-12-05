The Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire were blanketed with wet snow Saturday night by a Nor'easter that was expected to keep dumping snow in the region until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Afternoon rain turned to snow making roads slick and heavy winds swept through the region bringing down tree limbs.
By 2:45 p.m. Salem Police were already responding to multiple car accidents, the department posted on Facebook.
The department posted, "We would like to remind everyone to please slow down! If you must go out, please leave early to allow for extra time to drive slow. If you can, please stay home during snow emergencies!"
In Pelham, there were multiple car accidents as the snow fell Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 2 p.m. police had to close Shelburne Road because of a car crash where one car flipped over. At 4:40 p.m. the department tweeted: "Due to current call volume, we are no longer posting accidents on social media. We strongly suggest avoid going out if you can as the roads are treacherous and tree limbs are beginning to fall."
City winter parking bans also went into effect this weekend for many communities.
In Haverhill, the police department tweeted it would be enforcing the parking ban this weekend reminding people to only park on the even side of the street in December.
In Methuen, the city placed an emergency parking ban on all city streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday to allow for snow removal.
In Lawrence, the annual parking ban limiting parking in the city between midnight and 6 a.m. went into effect through April 1.
National Grid was also reporting isolated power outages in North Andover and Methuen as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back at eagletribune.com for more information.