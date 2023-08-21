NORTH ANDOVER — The estimated damage from two days of intense rain that fell on North Andover in August stands at $29,910,097.57.
That’s the total that Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues submitted Monday in a letter to Dawn Brantley, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The number well exceeds the $20 million in damages that Murphy-Rodrigues reckoned after the first day of rain, when six inches fell in six hours on Tuesday, Aug. 8, leading North Andover to declare a state of emergency.
The higher number includes further damage that was inflicted when intense rain fell again on Friday, August 18.
“Now MEMA will evaluate the information and see what they believe could be eligible or not eligible based on what we reported, and they’ll make a recommendation to FEMA on whether or not there should be a declaration of a state of emergency,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
The total includes $3,367,846.70 in damages to “public facilities, including town, school and airport buildings,” Murphy-Rodrigues said in her letter.
That number also includes roads that have been “completely washed away,” school and town buildings and cemeteries “where historic gravestones have sunk.”
Murphy-Rodrigues said there were impacts to the railroad, which belongs in the category of public infrastructure but has yet to be evaluated.
The letter said there were $4,987,839.39 in damages to 309 residences, when the town opened a shelter for people who were forced out of their homes, and seniors were relocated to “family homes and hotels across the region.”
“Even today, 13 days later, we still have residents without power,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “We still have residents who can not return home. We still have residents taking an accounting of their losses, asking for clean-up supplies, removing water from their basements, first floors and garages, and struggling with damage to their foundations and infrastructure. Insurance claims have already started to be denied.”
She said that this category did not include estimated costs to repair a dam at Osgood Pond, a structure that is privately owned and features a bridge that had to be closed, which many people use to reach downtown.
Finally, damages in the amount of $21,554,108.48 have been claimed by 56 business in North Andover, many of them small businesses that still can’t re-open, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
“Some of those businesses were brand new like the toy store and the vet clinic, and others were long loved staples in town like Jaime’s Restaurant and Sutton Street Service,” she said.
The most intense period of rain on August 8 was between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., when 3.5 inches fell, Murphy-Rodrigues said. The rain on Friday, August 18 included three inches that fell in two hours, adding to the destruction in many homes and businesses.
“We had not put the pumps back into storage,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “We had not rebuilt. Our ground was still saturated.”
Murphy-Rodrigues said she expects it will take weeks to get a response to the town’s request for funds to help with recovery.
“We’re in the waiting part at this point,” she said. “We did everything in our end, and got everything in. Hopefully it gets looked upon favorably.”
